San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 29, 2026: Warming up with more sun

A storm that stalled over California all week has finally moved out of the state. This storm brought periods of rain from the coast to the mountains.

Click here to see rainfall totals where you live.

High pressure will build, bringing warmer temperatures this weekend and next week.

This weekend, temperatures will warm back near 70 at the coast, 70s and 80s inland, 70s in the mountains, and mid to upper-90s in the deserts.

The mountains and deserts will warm slightly through Thursday of next week, with temperatures near 80 in the mountains and around 105 in the deserts.

Low clouds and patchy fog will be present over the coastal basin each night and morning, clearing to sunshine by mid to late morning. The marine layer will become shallower into next week.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 67-74°

Inland: 72-79°

Mountains: 67-79°

Deserts: 92-95°

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