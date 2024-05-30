San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 29, 2024: Warm Thursday, weekend cool-down

It was a warm afternoon after the marine layer cleared with some 70s along the coast and even a few low-80s inland. Tomorrow will be a similar day with morning clouds giving way to sunny skies by mid to late morning and temperatures trending near average for most of the county.

Starting Friday, coastal communities will see slower and potentially uneven clearing, while inland areas will still become sunny through the morning.

Temperatures dip slightly this weekend, trending a few degrees cooler than average for the coast and valleys but still above normal in the deserts. Gradual warming Monday through midweek when we'll see some 70s return to the coast and 80s inland

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 65-71°

Inland: 73-81°

Mountains: 75-85°

Deserts: 102-105°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.