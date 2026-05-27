San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 27, 2026: We may get a little more rain!

A storm stalled over Central California will continue to usher in thick marine layer clouds each night and morning, patchy drizzle and gusty winds to the mountains and deserts.

Patchy mist to light rain is possible, most likely overnight and in the morning, through Friday morning. Uneven clearing into the afternoon with some areas getting more sunshine than others.

Click here to see rainfall totals where you live.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains and deserts until 5am Thursday for westerly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts 35 to 55mph. Still breezy Thursday afternoon and evening with gusts of 25 to 45mph.

Faster clearing and warming temperatures are expected this weekend into next week.

This weekend, temperatures will warm back near 70 at the coast, 70s and a few 80s inland, 70s in the mountains, and mid to upper-90s in the deserts.

Warmer next week as high pressure builds, bringing more 70s at the coast, 80s inland, nearing 80 in the mountains, and 100s in the deserts.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 64-70°

Mountains: 55-66°

Deserts: 80-83°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.