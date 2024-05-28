San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 27, 2024: Morning clouds with increasing sunshine

May will end in a very typical May way! Expect morning clouds to clear back to the coast each day though some beaches will be stuck in the clouds into the afternoon.

Temperatures will be trending near average from the coast to the mountains but about 5 degrees above normal in the deserts where we'll see 100s all week long.

It will be breezy to gusty at times in the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 20 to 45mph each afternoon and evening through Thursday.

A trough of low pressure will dive south on Wednesday which will lead to slower clearing of the marine layer. Faster clearing for the weekend with potentially slower clearing again to start next week.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 64-70°

Inland: 73-78°

Mountains: 72-82°

Deserts: 100-105°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.