San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 26, 2026: Stubborn clouds for another day

The marine layer will be stubborn for another day on Wednesday as a storm to the north separates from the jet stream and lingers over Central and Southern California through Friday. Expect more clouds, patchy drizzle, and gusty winds to the mountains and deserts.

Most coastal and valley areas will remain under clouds all day Wednesday, with limited or partial clearing by the late afternoon. Patchy mist or drizzle is possible, most likely overnight and in the morning, through Thursday morning.

Accumulations, if any, will be light between a few hundredths to a .10" through Thursday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains and deserts until 5am Thursday for westerly winds of 20 to 35mph and gusts 45 to 65mph. You may want to secure any loose outdoor items and remove any hanging decorations.

Thursday will be our transition day with slightly better clearing. Faster clearing and warming temperatures will be the trend Friday into early next week.

This weekend, temperatures will warm back near 70 at the coast, 70s and a few 80s inland, 70s in the mountains, and mid to upper-90s in the deserts.

Warmer next week as high pressure builds bringing more 70s at the coast, 80s inland, nearing 80 in the mountains and 100s in the deserts.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-69°

Inland: 65-68°

Mountains: 52-63°

Deserts: 82-85°

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