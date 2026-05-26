San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 25, 2026: May Gray with patchy drizzle

The marine layer will be even more stubborn the next couple of days as a Pacific storm moves into California. That storm will separate from the jet stream and linger for much of the week, bringing more clouds, patchy drizzle, and gusty winds to the mountains and deserts.

Tuesday and Wednesday, most coastal and valley areas will be stuck under the clouds all day, with only a few sun breaks by the afternoon. Patchy mist or drizzle is possible, most likely overnight and in the morning, but even into the afternoon.

Accumulations, if any, will be light between a few hundredths to a .10" of rain.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the mountains and deserts from 3pm Tuesday until 5am Thursday for westerly winds of 20 to 35mph and gusts 45 to 65mph. You may want to secure any loose outdoor items and remove any hanging decorations.

Thursday will be our transition day with slightly better clearing. Faster clearing and warming temperatures will be the trend Friday into early next week.

This weekend temperatures will warm back near 70 at the coast, 70s and 80s inland, 70s in the mountains, and by Sunday we're back at 100 in the deserts.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-68°

Inland: 65-69°

Mountains: 57-68°

Deserts: 90-92°

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