San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 23, 2024: Cooling off

It was cooler today with slower clearing of the marine layer and you can expect a similar day tomorrow. Friday some areas from the coast to about 5 to 10 miles inland may be stuck in the clouds into the afternoon or only see a few hours of sunshine before the clouds roll back in late tomorrow afternoon.

Another storm bringing rain to the Northwest will enhance the marine layer even more locally on Saturday bringing cooler and cloudier conditions.

Expect cooler temperatures with highs topping out 5 to 10 degrees below normal for most of the county and about15 degrees below normal in the mountains and deserts by Saturday, which will be the coolest day.

Sprinkles to patchy drizzle will be possible each morning with Saturday the most likely chance for widespread drizzle, though little to no accumulation is expected. Saturday, May Gray will likely linger all day at the coast with limited to uneven clearing inland.

Some foothill and mountain areas may wake up to patchy fog each morning. In the afternoons, the mountains and deserts will be breezy with westerly gusts of 20 to 45mph and isolated gusts to 55mph peaking Friday into Saturday.

Sunday will be our transition day out of this pattern with better and faster clearing of the marine layer. Warmer with more sunshine just in time for Memorial Day with continued warmer for much of next week.

Memorial Day Weekend:

On Saturday, temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s at the coast, mid to upper 60s inland, 50s in the mountains, and 80s in the deserts. By Memorial Day, temperatures will warm into the mid-60s to low-70s at the coast, low to mid-70s inland, low 70s in the mountains, and mid-90s in the deserts.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 62-68°

Inland: 67-71°

Mountains: 59-68°

Deserts: 89-93°

