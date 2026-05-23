San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 22, 2026: Nice weekend, cooling off next week

The marine layer will spread farther inland each day into Memorial Day weekend. Most areas will clear to sunshine by mid to late morning but some beaches may take until the afternoon through Sunday.

Monday expect slower clearing to sunny skies, with potentially uneven clearing near the beaches as a storm moves into California. That storm will separate from the jet stream and linger for much of next week and depending on where the storm ends up we may be stuck in the "May Gray" a few days next week.

Slight cooling into Memorial Day weekend with greater cooling next week.

Memorial Day weekend, you can expect mid-60s to low-70s along the coast, low to mid-70s inland, 60s to low-70s in the mountains, and 90s in the deserts.

Greater cooling next week, ushering in stronger onshore flow and more stubborn marine layer clouds. Tuesday, it will be gusty in the mountains and deserts with preliminary forecast gusts of 25 to 55mph.

Friday will bring a return of faster clearing of the marine layer and a slight warm-up.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 67-73°

Inland: 69-76°

Mountains: 69-80°

Deserts: 95-98°

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