San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 22, 2025: Cooling off, deepening marine layer

It wasn't as warm today, though temperatures remained near to 13 degrees above average. Tomorrow will be slightly cooler with continued cooling through Saturday as a trough of low pressure moves over California.

The marine layer deepens Friday, producing areas of fog from the coast to the inland valleys for the commute, so be sure to leave time for travel. Inland areas will clear to sunny skies by mid morning, while some areas near the coast may take until the afternoon to see sunshine.

Overnight Friday into Saturday morning thicker clouds may be able to squeeze out patchy drizzle with pockets of fog in the foothills. Expect slower clearing Saturday with the potential for clouds to linger into the afternoon for some areas.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts into tomorrow with westerly winds of 25 to 50mph.

Morning clouds with afternoon sunshine and temperatures trending close to average will be the trend most of next week. That includes Memorial Day when we'll see 70s for most and near 100 in the deserts.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 66-74°

Inland: 76-81°

Mountains: 70-82°

Deserts: 100-103°

