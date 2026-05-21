San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 20, 2026: Warm Thursday, cooling into the holiday weekend

Patchy low clouds and fog are possible on Thursday morning from the coast to about 5 to 10 miles inland, clearing to sunshine through the morning. Temperatures will remain 5 to 10 degrees above average for the coast and valleys on Thursday, with gradual cooling into the weekend.

The marine layer will spread farther inland each day into Memorial Day weekend. Expect slower clearing to sunny skies, with potentially uneven clearing near the beaches some days, most likely next week.

Gradual cooling into Memorial Day weekend for the coast and valleys with temperatures dropping back near average. Little change in temperatures in the mountains, while the deserts will warm slightly, closer to 100 degrees by the holiday.

Memorial Day weekend, you can expect mid-60s to low-70s along the coast, mid to upper-70s inland, low to mid-70s in the mountains, and nearing 100 in the deserts.

Greater cooling next week as a storm passes to the north, ushering in stronger onshore flow and more stubborn marine layer clouds. Tuesday, it will be gusty in the mountains and deserts with preliminary forecast gusts of 25 to 55mph.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 68-75°

Inland: 78-85°

Mountains: 70-84°

Deserts: 95-98°

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