San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 2, 2025: Cold & occasionally wet this weekend

Cooler Saturday with a 5 to 25-degree temperature drop by Sunday as a cold storm moves over Southern California. Thick marine layer clouds may produce patchy drizzle in the morning with a slight chance of isolated to scattered showers Saturday night through Sunday, lingering into Monday and maybe even Tuesday, mainly near the mountains.

There is a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm overnight Saturday into Sunday, though most thunderstorm activity will be well north of San Diego County.

Accumulations will be light from a few hundredths to .25" for most and isolated amounts up to .50", mainly near the mountains. Little to no rain is expected in the deserts. A dusting of snow will be possible for the higher elevations of Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, Cuyamaca Peak and Lookout Mountain.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts late Saturday into Sunday with westerly gusts of 35 to 55mph, locally up to 65mph in the deserts where a Wind Advisory will be in effect from 6pm Saturday until 6am Sunday.

Sunday will be the coolest day of the week with temperatures topping out 7 to 25 degrees below average, with the biggest spread in the mountains and deserts.

On Sunday, expect highs in the upper-50s to mid-60s for the coast and valleys, 40s in the mountains, and 70s in the deserts.

Monday will remain cool, though not as cold as Sunday with a slight chance of showers. Tuesday will be warmer before sunny and warmer weather rolls in for the second half of the week. The end of next week will bring 70s for the coast and mountains, 80s inland and 90s nearing 100 in the deserts.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 61-68°

Inland: 66-71°

Mountains: 58-69°

Deserts: 89-93°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.