San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 19, 2026: Warm Wednesday, cooler for some by the holiday weekend

Patchy low clouds and fog are possible on Wednesday morning near the coast, with sunny skies prevailing across the county during the day. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days of the week for the coast and valleys, topping out 5 to 10 degrees above average.

The marine layer will spread farther inland each day, Thursday into Memorial Day weekend. Expect slower clearing to sunny skies, with potentially uneven clearing near the beaches some days.

Gradual cooling into Memorial Day weekend for the coast and valleys with temperatures dropping back near average. Little change in temperatures in the mountains, while the deserts will warm slightly, closer to 100 degrees by the holiday.

Memorial Day weekend, you can expect mid-60s to low-70s along the coast, mid to upper-70s inland, low to mid-70s in the mountains, and nearing 100 in the deserts.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-77°

Inland: 79-86°

Mountains: 71-83°

Deserts: 93-96°

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