San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 19, 2022: May Gray to end the week

Slower clearing today with stubborn clouds tomorrow and Saturday that may produce patchy drizzle.

A storm passing by to the north will act to enhance our marine layer leading to limited to no clearing for the coast and some inland areas tomorrow and Saturday. Tomorrow will be the coolest and cloudiest day with mist to areas of drizzle tomorrow and Saturday, best chance in the overnight and morning hours.

Today is Bike to Work Day! If you are driving be sure to share the road and bicyclists stay safe and wear something bright. Temperatures are starting off in the mid-50s to low-60s under overcast skies as you hit the road. Inland areas will clear to sunshine by mid-morning while stubborn clouds will linger for some coastal communities into the afternoon.

Winds will pick up again through tomorrow in the mountains and deserts where westerly winds of 20 to 50mph will be possible. Coast and inland areas will see winds of 10 to 25mph.

Saturday will start off cloudy with possible drizzle and mild temperatures in the mid-50s to low-60s comfortable for everyone joining us at the March of Dimes March for Babies at Balboa Park! While cloudy skies will linger through the event it's still possible to get sunburned so be sure to wear sunscreen.

Sunday will bring better and faster clearing with warming temperatures into next week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 63-68°

Inland: 69-78°

Mountains: 72-83°

Deserts: 98-103°

