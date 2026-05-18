San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 18, 2026: Pleasant weather week

The marine layer will be confined to the coast on Tuesday morning, clearing to sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s for most of the county, with 60s for the cooler coast and mountain locations, and 90s in the deserts.

Patchy fog is possible on Wednesday morning, with the marine layer spreading farther inland by the end of the week into Memorial Day weekend. Expect slower clearing to sunny skies, with potentially uneven clearing near the beaches some days.

It won't be as windy in the mountains on Tuesday, but it will still be breezy, with westerly gusts of 20 to 30mph.

Minor cooling into Memorial Day weekend, but remaining pretty close to average in the 60s for most coastal areas, 70s for the warmer coastal spots, inland and in the mountains, and nearing 100 in the deserts.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-74°

Inland: 73-82°

Mountains: 67-80°

Deserts: 88-92°

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