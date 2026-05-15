San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 14, 2026: Deepening marine layer this weekend

The marine layer will spread farther inland on Friday with slower clearing to sunny skies, especially along the coast, while most areas will still clear by mid to late morning.

A storm will pass through the Pacific Northwest this weekend, deepening the marine layer locally, bringing slower-to-limited clearing, possible morning drizzle, and gusty winds in the mountains and deserts.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the mountains and deserts from 2pm Saturday until 11pm Sunday for westerly winds of 25 to 35mph and gusts of 40 to 65mph. You may want to secure loose outdoor items and it may blow dust and dirt around in the deserts.

The best chance of any marine layer drizzle will be in the overnight and morning hours Saturday night through Monday morning.

Sunday may turn out to be a May Gray day depending on how far south that storm tracks. We may see limited sunshine for the coast and valleys and thus cooler temperatures, mostly in the 60s.

This weekend we'll see 60s for the coast and mountains, 70s Saturday for the valleys and 60s Sunday with the deserts will be in the low to mid 90s.

Temperatures rebound on Tuesday with faster clearing of the marine layer. We'll see 70s return to the coast and mountains and possibly some 80s inland while 90s continue in the deserts.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 65-71°

Inland: 70-77°

Mountains: 70-78°

Deserts: 97-100°

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