San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 13, 2026: Morning clouds, afternoon sun

It was warmer Wednesday as clouds cleared faster to sunny skies. This trend will continue through Friday with morning clouds and patchy fog clearing most areas by mid to late morning.

The wind will pick up each afternoon and evening in the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 20 to 45mph through Thursday.

Temperatures will trend near average with 70s for most of the county and 90s in the deserts.

A storm will pass through the Pacific Northwest this weekend, deepening the marine layer locally Sunday into Monday, bringing slower-to-limited clearing, possible morning drizzle and gusty winds in the mountains and deserts.

This weekend we'll see 70s for most of the county, 60s for the cooler coastal and mountain spots, and 90s in the deserts.

Temperatures rebound on Tuesday with faster clearing of the marine layer. We'll see 70s return to the coast and mountains and even 80s inland while 90s continue in the deserts.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 67-73°

Inland: 70-79°

Mountains: 69-80°

Deserts: 96-99°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.