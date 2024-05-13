San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 13, 2024: More May Gray by midweek

The marine layer will spread inland overnight and clear to the coast by the afternoon, though expect uneven clearing at the immediate coast. Tomorrow will be a touch cooler, with slight cooling through midweek.

A trough dives south by Wednesday, leading to slower clearing of the marine layer inland and stubborn clouds closer to the coast. There is a slight chance of drizzle to few light showers, with the best chance near the mountains.

It will be breezy to gusty at times in the afternoons through midweek, with westerly winds up to 15mph for the coast and valleys and 25 to 40mph in the mountains and deserts. Another round of gusty winds roll in this weekend.

Better clearing of the marine layer starting Friday with slight warming into the weekend, followed by another dip in temperatures and slower clearing early next week.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 72-76°

Mountains: 67-76°

Deserts: 95-99°

