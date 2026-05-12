San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 12, 2026: Patchy drizzle possible into Wednesday

Today was the first May Gray day of the month, with stubborn clouds for most of the county all day. This is all due to a storm approaching the Pacific Northwest, acting to enhance the onshore flow locally. Misty conditions and patchy drizzle are possible into Wednesday morning.

Stronger onshore flow will continue into Wednesday, bringing gusty winds to the mountains and deserts, and slow to potentially limited clearing of the marine layer. Wednesday will be a transition day, which means some areas will clear better, especially away from the coast, but some areas from the beaches to about 5 to 10 miles inland may get uneven or limited clearing.

The wind will pick up each afternoon and evening in the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 20 to 45mph through Thursday.

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week for the coast and valleys, as areas that clear better Wednesday will see warmer temperatures, trending near average for most of the county.

Thursday brings faster clearing of the marine layer with most areas sunny by mid to late morning. Slight warming through Saturday before another storm passes to the north, acting to deepen the marine layer Sunday into Monday, bringing slower to limited clearing and possible drizzle.

This weekend we'll see 70s for most of the county, 60s for the cooler coastal and mountain spots, and mid-90s to low-100s in the deserts.

Early next week, it's likely to see slow to limited clearing of the marine layer, but that depends on how far south that storm I mentioned tracks.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team, San Diego's Most Accurate Forecast, for updates.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-72°

Inland: 70-76°

Mountains: 66-77°

Deserts: 95-99°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.