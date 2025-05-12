San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 12, 2025: Drastic drop in temperatures!

A cooling trend ramped up today after a record hot weekend! Saturday record highs were set in Vista, Chula Vista, Ramona, Alpine, Campo and tied in San Diego, Escondido and Borrego Springs. Highs were 15 to 30 degrees above average! Vista also tied its record high on Sunday at 88 degrees.

By tomorrow, temperatures will be up to 40 degrees cooler than when the heat peaked on Saturday, with temperatures topping out 5 to nearly 20 degrees below average!

Tuesday will bring a return of May Gray with limited clearing into the afternoon and anything from heavy mist, drizzle to a few light showers. The best chance of a little rain will be overnight tonight into Tuesday morning.

Gusty winds will continue to target the mountains and deserts where a Wind Advisory is in effect until 5am Wednesday. Expect west and southwesterly winds of 20 to 35mph and gusts of 40 to 65mph with blowing dust and dirt leading to poor air quality at times in the deserts.

Morning clouds will give way to sunny skies Wednesday with warmer days on tap through Friday, trending near to 5 degrees below average.

This weekend, another trough of low pressure will dive south, bringing another big drop in temperatures with highs 5 to nearly 20 degrees below average. There is also a slight chance of showers, but there remains quite a bit of uncertainty on the chance of rain, it may turn out to be marine layer drizzle again.

Sunny skies and warming temperatures will be the trend early next week.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 60-66°

Inland: 59-66°

Mountains: 48-60°

Deserts: 77-80°

