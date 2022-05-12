San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 12, 2022: Warming up

A warming trend kicks off today as temperatures soar 5 to 15 degrees higher with another 5 to 20-degree jump by Saturday; the biggest warm-up in the mountains and deserts.

Winds will be weakly offshore this morning and again tomorrow morning with the sea-breeze by the afternoons. The winds will be anywhere from 15 to 30mph and the reversal of the winds each day will bring periods of smoke to the county from the Coastal Fire burning in Orange County. Air Quality has dropped to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups for part of the county, mainly in the north county and areas near the coast. That means those with respiratory or heart issues as well as young children and the elderly should limit their time outdoors.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the week with highs soaring 5 to 15 degrees above average across the county.

While cooling begins on Sunday temperatures remain above normal into early next week. The deserts will see extreme heat of 103 to 108 Saturday through Tuesday.

The marine layer may return as early as Sunday morning but more likely Sunday night into Monday morning and will spread farther inland each morning into next week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 70-75°

Inland: 78-82°

Mountains: 65-77°

Deserts: 85-89°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry