San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 11, 2026: Cooling off this week

It was a record-warm day in Borrego Springs today, reaching 107 degrees while Campo also set a record high at 99 degrees. Today was the warmest day of the week, with temperatures away from the coast topping out 10 to 20 degrees above average.

The marine layer has been keeping things cooler at the coast. The high pressure that has brought the heat the last few days is moving east as cooler air moves in from a storm passing through the Pacific Northwest. This storm will enhance the marine layer locally and bring gusty winds to the mountains and deserts.

Low clouds and patchy fog will spread farther inland each morning through Thursday with slower clearing. Most areas will still clear by mid to late morning but some coastal communities may see limited sunshine.

The wind will pick up each afternoon and evening in the mountains and deserts with westerly gusts of 20 to 45mph through Thursday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the coolest days of the week with temperatures trending near average in the 60s and 70s from the coast to the mountains, and still about 5 degrees above normal in the deserts in the 90s.

Slight warming over the weekend with faster clearing of the marine layer. This weekend we'll see 70s for most of the county, 60s for the cooler coastal spots, and possibly some 80s for the warmer inland spots and mid-90s to low-100s in the deserts.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 70-79°

Mountains: 75-82°

Deserts: 100-103°

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