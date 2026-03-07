San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 6, 2026: Warm weekend with Santa Ana winds

A storm moving south across the West will bring Santa Ana winds through Sunday, peaking Saturday, and warmer temperatures.

This will be a moderate Santa Ana wind event with a Wind Advisory in effect from midnight Friday until 5pm Sunday inland to the mountains for northeasterly winds of 20 to 30mph, gusts to 50mph and locally over 65mph in the wind-prone areas. Expect widespread gusts of 15 to 35mph, including the coast and deserts, locally up to 45mph in the deserts.

The coast and valleys will be much warmer this weekend, with highs 5 to 15 degrees above normal on Saturday and up to 20 degrees above average on Sunday. Saturday will see mostly 70s for the coast and valleys and warming into the 80s for most areas by Sunday, even at the beaches!

The mountains and deserts will remain seasonably mild Saturday, becoming warmer Sunday with 60s in the mountains and 80s in the deserts.

Cooler Monday, though still above average, as that same storm picks up moisture over the Pacific, bringing a slight chance of showers Sunday night into Monday as it moves through Baja. The track will determine whether we get any rain, so stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team, San Diego's Most Accurate Forecast, for updates.

Things dry out and warm back up by midweek next week as high pressure expands and sunshine returns. By the end of the week, temperatures will soar 10 to 20 degrees above average, locally up to 25 degrees above average, with record highs possible.

By Thursday, expect mid-70s at the coast, mid-80s inland, mid-70s in the mountains, and mid-90s in the deserts.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 73-79°

Inland: 73-81°

Mountains: 51-65°

Deserts: 75-78°

