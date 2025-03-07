San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 6, 2025: Round two of wet weather moves in

Round two of rain and mountain snow is bringing widespread wet weather for the evening commute, leading to ponding on the roads, so be sure to drive carefully. The rain will be less widespread by 8pm with just a few isolated showers the rest of tonight. Tomorrow will be drier with more sunshine with only a slight chance of showers.

Additional rainfall for the coast and valleys will be between .25 to 1.00", most of that falling by 8pm, while the deserts will see less than .25" and only snow in the mountains.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the mountains until 10am Friday. Expect the higher mountains above 5,000', including Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, and Lookout Mountain, to receive 5 to 12" of snow, while lower elevations above 4,000', including Julian and Ranchita, will pick up 1 to 4" of snow. In addition to the snow, gusts up to 55mph will be possible.

With icy roads and strong winds, visibility will be reduced, making travel hazardous. Avoid travel through the mountains through Friday morning, but if you do, be sure to have chains.

Click here to see rainfall totals where you live.

Click here to see the most updated snowfall totals.

Gusty winds will continue into tonight with westerly gusts of 20 to 30mph for the coast and valleys while a Wind Advisory continues in the deserts until 10pm where gusts may reach up to 50mph.

A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect along the coast until 4am Friday for waves of 4 to 6 feet and sets to 8 feet along with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Today is the coldest day of the week with temperatures topping out 5 to 15 degrees below average. Tomorrow will be nearly as cool, but with more sunshine and less wind it will feel warmer.

Things warm up with plenty of sunshine this weekend; Sunday is the warmest day with low-70s for the warmer coastal areas, mid-70s inland, near 60 in the mountains, and mid-70s in the deserts.

Two more storms next week will bring more cold, wet weather to San Diego. The first will bring mostly rain Monday evening into Tuesday, with a potentially stronger and colder storm late Wednesday into Thursday bringing rain and mountain snow.

While the rain this week and next will help put a dent in our drought conditions, it won't clear us out completely, as our deficit in San Diego is 6 inches. Today's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor keeps all of San Diego in level three drought, or Extreme Drought.

Don't forget—Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday! Set your clocks forward one hour before bed on Saturday night.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 57-62°

Inland: 57-61°

Mountains: 37-52°

Deserts: 64-68°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.