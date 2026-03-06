San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 5, 2026: Warming up with Santa Ana winds

A storm making its way south across the West is responsible for all of our weather this week. As it dives south of San Diego Santa Ana winds will develop Friday through Sunday, peaking Saturday.

This will be a moderate Santa Ana wind event on Saturday, depending on where the storm actually ends up. Preliminary forecast winds out of the northeast of 20 to 35mph anywhere in the county, gusts 40 to 50mph in the foothills and mountains and locally stronger in the wind-prone areas.

Temperatures will warm 5 to 15 degrees above normal for the coast and inland valleys this weekend. Sunday will be the warmest day when we'll see mid-70 to low-80s along the coast, low to mid-80s inland, 50s in the mountains and 80s in the deserts.

Cooler Monday as that storm then moves briefly over the Pacific picking up moisture and brings a slight chance of showers Sunday night into Monday as it moves through Baja. The track will determine whether we get any rain, so stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team, San Diego's Most Accurate Forecast, for updates.

Things dry out and warm back up by midweek next week as high pressure expands and sunshine returns.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 70-77°

Mountains: 54-68°

Deserts:74-78°

