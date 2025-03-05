San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 4, 2025: Two rounds of rain, snow and wind to end the work week

After a warmer and sunny day today, we're in store for another weather shift as cold, wet and windy weather returns. We will see two rounds of active weather to end the work week, with the first tomorrow as a weakening atmospheric river moves into San Diego.

Showers will build tomorrow afternoon, mostly after 2pm with mostly light to moderate rain, though it may be briefly heavy at times. Rain will continue Wednesday night with occasional showers continuing during the day Thursday.

By Thursday evening, the second round of more widespread and heavy rain and snow move into the county, with the worst of the rain starting along the coast around 7pm and then spreading inland. The peak of the widespread rain will taper off after midnight, first along the coast then taper off inland. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms and small hail.

Rainfall totals will average between .50 to 1.50" for the coast and valleys, .75 to 2" in the mountains and less than .25" in the deserts.

Click here to see rainfall totals where you live.

The first wave of precipitation will mostly be rain as snow levels Wednesday will be above 6,000'. Snow levels crash to 4,000' to 4,500' by Thursday morning, staying that low through Friday morning, with heavy snow expected Thursday evening into Friday early morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the mountains from 4am Thursday until 10am Friday. Expect the higher mountains above 4,500', including Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, and Lookout Mountain, to receive 3 to 5" of snow, while lower elevations above 4,000', including Julian and Ranchita, to pick up 1 to 3" of snow. Avoid travel through the mountains if possible, Thursday evening into Friday morning, but if you do be sure to have chains.

Winds will pick up by Wednesday evening with the strongest winds expected Thursday. Expect westerly gusts in the mountains and deserts of 45 to 65mph and for the coast and valleys between 20 and 35mph.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the week with highs 10 to 20 degrees below average. Things warm up and dry out for the weekend with Sunday the warmest day before another round of rain arrives late Monday into Tuesday and the potential for another round of wet weather late in the week.

This Sunday is Daylight Saving Time, so remember to spring forward by turning your clocks up an hour before bed Saturday night.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 58-64°

Inland: 61-68°

Mountains: 51-64°

Deserts: 73-77°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.