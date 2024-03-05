San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 4, 2024: Brief break from the rain

A brief break in the rain through tomorrow before another round of rain, wind and mountain snow returns late Wednesday into Thursday. Rainfall totals over the last three days ranged from .10" to over 3" in some mountain locations. Click here for rainfall totals where you live.

Tuesday will be a fairweather day with temperatures trending near to slightly below average and a mix of sun and clouds. It will be cooler Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures trending 5 to 10 degrees below average.

A storm system over the Pacific will dive south bringing rain by Wednesday afternoon with the brunt of the moisture arriving in the evening and overnight hours. The Wednesday evening commute looks like the biggest impact and potentially even the early morning commute Thursday. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Wednesday night with showers tapering off during the day Thursday potentially lingering into early Friday morning.

Rain will be anything from light to moderate to even heavy at times with preliminary forecast totals between .10 to .75".

Snow levels will start out high on Wednesday but then drop to 5,000 to 5,500' Wednesday night which means our higher peaks of Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountain could see 1 to 2" of snow, but snow is not looking likely for Julian.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts Wednesday into Thursday with westerly gusts of 25 to 50mph.

Surf will also build Wednesday into Thursday with waves of 3 to 6' and dangerous rip currents.

We dry out Friday with sunshine returning, turning warmer this weekend as high pressure builds. Temperatures will trend back near average this weekend with low-70s returning for the inland areas.

Remember to move your clocks forward one hour before you head to bed Saturday night as we spring forward this weekend as Daylight Saving Time begins.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 60-65°

Inland: 62-68°

Mountains: 50-61°

Deserts: 74-77°

