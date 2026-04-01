San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 31, 2026: Chance of light rain into Wednesday morning

Cool and cloudy Tuesday as a Pacific storm approaches California. It will bring a chance of isolated light showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, mostly before the morning commute.

Accumulations, if any, will be light between a trace to .10", locally up to .20" from the coast to the mountains, with no rain making it to the deserts.

Winds will build late Tuesday ahead of the storm with a Wind Advisory for the mountains and deserts from 8pm Tuesday until 11pm Thursday. Expect westerly winds of 20 to 35mph and peak gusts to 55mph. The coast and valleys will be breezy, with westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the coolest days with mid-60s to low-70s for the coast and valleys, 50s in the mountains and 80s in the deserts.

Much warmer by Easter weekend as high pressure starts to build and we may see mild Santa Ana winds. Easter will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s at the coast, 80s inland, 60s and 70s in the mountains, and 90s in the deserts.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-69°

Inland: 66-71°

Mountains: 55-67°

Deserts: 82-85°

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