San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 3, 2025: Series of storms to bring much-needed rain

It's been a chilly, windy and occasionally wet last few days and we even saw snow in the mountains with Mt. Laguna receiving 3" and Palomar Mountain at least 1".

We're drying out now with a fair Tuesday on tap with temperatures trending back near average. A chilly start Tuesday will turn into a pleasant afternoon with more sunshine.

A weak atmospheric river will bring increasing showers Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning with the center of the storm moving bring another round of rain Thursday evening into Friday morning. Rainfall will be heavy at times and there is a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rainfall totals will average between .50 to 1.25" for the coast and valleys, .705 to 2" in the mountains and less than .30" in the deserts.

This will be a cold storm with lower snow levels than our most recent storm. Snow levels will start high around 6,000' on Wednesday crashing to 4,000' to 4,500' by Thursday morning, staying that low through Friday morning.

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for the mountains from 4am Thursday until 10am Friday. Expect the higher mountains, above 4,500' including Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountain to receive 3 to 7" of snow will lower elevations above 4,000' including Julian and Ranchita to pick up 1 to 3" of snow. If traveling through the mountains during this time before to have chains and extra supplies.

Winds will pick up during the day Wednesday, peaking Wednesday night into Thursday with westerly gusts in the mountains and deserts of 45 to 65mph and for the coast and valleys between 20 and 35mph.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the week with highs 10 to 20 degrees below average. Things warm up and dry out for the weekend with Sunday, Daylight Saving Time, the warmest day before another round of rain arrives on Monday.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 60-65°

Inland: 65-69°

Mountains: 53-62°

Deserts: 73-76°

