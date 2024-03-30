San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 29, 2024: Cold, wet & windy Easter weekend

Today was the last tranquil day before things drastically change this weekend as a slow-moving cold Pacific storm brings widespread rain, strong winds, mountain snow and possible flooding and thunderstorms this Easter weekend.

Downtown San Diego hasn't had measurable rain on Easter since 2002, on March 31 when .05" was recorded.

It's been breezy to gusty across the county today, especially in the mountains and deserts. Winds will build tonight with the strongest winds ahead of the cold front tomorrow morning though it will remain gusty at times through Sunday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the deserts until 11am tomorrow for southwesterly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts to 50mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the coast and inland areas from 1am to 1pm Saturday for southerly winds of 15 to 25mph and gusts to 40mph.

A few showers will be possible after midnight but the brunt of the moisture doesn't arrive until tomorrow morning starting in the north county by 7/8am and spreading south remaining steady most of the day with periods of heavy rain. After 3/4pm rain will turn more showery and less steady with on and off rain continuing through the day on Sunday, will still be heavy at times, along with possible thunderstorms. The potential for pop-up thunderstorms increases the threat of flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas and neighborhoods with poor drainage.

The rain Saturday will be associated with an atmospheric river sweeping through Southern California, it's like a conveyor belt of moisture bringing the threat of flooding. A Flood Watch will be in effect from the coast to the mountains from 4am Saturday through 6pm Sunday.

Rain will turn more showery (on and off in nature) on Sunday as the center of the storm rolls through, this is also when we'll see a chance of thunderstorms. A few showers will linger into Monday before we dry out on Tuesday.

Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2" are expected with local amounts of 3" or more from the coast to the mountains, while the deserts will receive less than .50".

Snow levels will start high on Saturday, above 6,000', then drop to 5,000' to 5,500' by Saturday afternoon plummeting as low as 4,500' at times through Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect above 5,000' from 8am Saturday through 6pm Sunday where 1 to 3" of snow is possible for Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, and Lookout Mountain. A dusting of snow can't be ruled out in Julian. Gusty winds of 25 to 50mph will lead to blizzard-like conditions at times. Travel through the higher mountains will be dangerous and avoided if possible but if you must bring chains.

It certainly won't feel like spring this weekend, as temperatures plummet 10 to nearly 20 degrees below average! Highs for Saturday will be reached in the morning before the cold front swings through and that's when we'll see a few 60s for the coast and valleys but most of the day we'll be in the mid to upper 50s while the mountains will be in the 30s and 40s with 60s in the deserts.

Things quickly warm up on Tuesday with continued warming Wednesday before another round of wet weather is possible for the end of the week into the weekend making it the third spring weekend in a row of inclement weather.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on the latest storm track and totals for this holiday weekend storm.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 57-60°

Inland: 54-60°

Mountains: 40-54°

Deserts: 64-68°

