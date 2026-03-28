San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 27, 2026: Warm weekend, cooler with rain chance next week

Friday is the 13th consecutive day of record heat! Daily record highs were set in Borrego Springs (102°) and Campo (92°), and Lake Cuyamaca (80°). There have been 18 days of record heat this month for a total of 134 total records of 12 climate locations! Those records include daily record highs, record high minimum temperatures and all-time March temperatures.

I'm forecasting record highs in Ramona, Alpine, Borrego Springs, Campo, Lake Cuyamaca and Palomar Mountain on Saturday, but getting really close in Escondido, Vista and Chula Vista. In fact, daily record high temperatures are expected through the weekend, mostly in the mountains and deserts and possibly some inland areas.

Temperatures will trend 10 to nearly 25 degrees above normal for most of the county through the weekend, with Friday and Saturday the warmest days of the week.

High pressure once again is the reason for the heat this week, though it's not as strong as last week when we set all-time March temperatures.

Low clouds and patchy fog return to the coast and valleys tonight into Saturday morning with a mix of sun and clouds through the weekend across the county.

Much cooler next week with temperatures plummeting 10 to 25 degrees from the worst of the heat this week by Wednesday! That will take temperatures near to slightly below average.

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week next week with highs in the 60s for most of the coast and valleys, 50s in the mountains, and 80s in the deserts.

A storm passing to the north will bring the cool-down next week and a slight chance of showers, potentially as early as Tuesday, best chance Wednesday, and may linger into Thursday. It doesn't look like a lot of rain with preliminary forecasts less than .10" from the coast to the mountains.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team, San Diego's Most Accurate Forecast, for updates.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 67-71°

Inland: 68-72°

Mountains: 50-62°

Deserts: 75-78°

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