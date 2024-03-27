San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 26, 2024: Fair through Friday, Easter weekend storm

We started the day with patchy drizzle and ended with sunshine and temperatures mostly in the 60s. Low clouds and patchy fog roll in by tomorrow morning clearing to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures by the afternoon.

Picture-perfect weather for the Padres Home Opener on Thursday! Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the low to mid-60s, and occasionally breezy conditions.

A slow-moving cold Pacific storm will bring widespread rain, strong winds, mountain snow and possible flooding and thunderstorms this Easter weekend.

The first thing we'll notice is the wind, with strong winds building Thursday and Friday. This will be especially true in the mountains and deserts, where west and southwesterly gusts of 35 to 60mph will be possible, while the coast and valleys will be breezy with gusts of 15 to 30mph.

Expect widespread rain to arrive on Saturday as the cold front slowly pushes through with periods of heavy rain and gusty winds. Saturday will be a wash for outdoor activities and there is a threat of localized flooding. Rain will turn more showery (on and off in nature) on Sunday as the center of the storm rolls through, this is also when we'll see a slight chance of thunderstorms. A few showers will linger into Monday before we dry out on Tuesday.

Preliminary rainfall totals will average between 1 to 2", with local amounts to 3" from the coast to the mountains, while the deserts will receive less than .50".

Snow levels will start high on Saturday, above 6,000', then drop to 4,500' to 5,000' by Sunday, when snow will fall at the higher mountains, with a few inches possible for Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain, and Lookout Mountain.

It certainly won't feel like spring this weekend, as temperatures plummet 10 to nearly 20 degrees below average by Sunday!

A couple more storms could bring at least light rain into early April, adding to our over 2" surplus for the water year!

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team for updates on the latest storm track and totals for this holiday weekend storm.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67°

Inland: 67-71°

Mountains: 55-68°

Deserts: 79-82°

