San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 25, 2026: Record heat then a chance of rain next week

It was the eleventh consecutive day of record heat in San Diego County, with daily record highs set in Borrego Springs (99°), Campo (89°), and Lake Cuyamaca (78°).

I'm forecasting record highs again in those areas as well as Palomar Mountain. In fact, daily record high temperatures are expected through the weekend, mostly in the mountains and deserts and possibly some inland areas.

While it's not as hot as last week, temperatures continue to trend 10 to 20, and locally 25 degrees above average, all this week. The coast will be quite a bit cooler than last week, but still trend 5 to 15 degrees above average. Friday and Saturday will be the warmest days of the week.

High pressure once again is the reason for the heat this week; it's not as strong as last week, so while daily record high temperatures are likely every day through the weekend, all-time March temperatures are not expected.

Low clouds and patchy fog will continue for the coast and valleys, mostly in the overnight and morning hours.

Padres Opening Day is Thursday! You can expect temperatures in the mid-70s during the game and mostly sunny skies.

Much cooler next week with temperatures plummeting 10 to 25 degrees from the worst of the heat this week by Wednesday! That will take temperatures near to slightly below average.

There are potentially two storms next week that may bring rain to San Diego. There is a slight chance of showers as early as Tuesday, potentially lasting through Thursday, but the storm track remains uncertain. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team, San Diego's Most Accurate Forecast, for updates.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 68-77°

Inland: 77-89°

Mountains: 76-90°

Deserts: 98-101°

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