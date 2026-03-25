San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 24, 2026: Minor warm-up through week's end

It was the tenth consecutive day of record heat in San Diego County, with Palomar Mountain setting a new record at 76 degrees and Campo at 91 degrees, breaking daily records set just last year.

I'm forecasting record highs again in both of those cities on Wednesday.

While it's not as hot as last week, temperatures continue to trend 10 to 20, and locally 25 degrees above average, all this week. The coast will be quite a bit cooler than last week, but still trend 5 to 15 degrees above average. Friday will be the warmest day of the week for most of the county.

High pressure once again is the reason for the heat this week; it's not as strong as last week, so while daily record high temperatures are likely every day through the weekend, all-time March temperatures are not expected. The most likely records will be in the mountains and deserts and possbily some inland areas.

Low clouds and patchy fog will continue along the coast to about 15 miles inland in the overnight and morning hours.

Padres Opening Day is Thursday! You can expect temperatures in the mid-70s during the game and mostly sunny skies.

Cooler by 5 to 15 degrees next week, still above average, but not record heat.

There are two storms next week that may bring a chance of rain to San Diego starting Tuesday, but the storm track remains uncertain. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team, San Diego's Most Accurate Forecast, for updates.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-77°

Inland: 76-88°

Mountains: 76-89°

Deserts: 93-97°

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