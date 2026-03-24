San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 23, 2026: Still hot enough to set records!

While it won't be as hot as last week, temperatures continue to trend 10 to 20, and locally 25 degrees above average, all this week. The coast will be quite a bit cooler than last week, but still trend 5 to 15 degrees above average.

High pressure once again is the reason for the heat this week; it's not as strong as last week, so while daily record high temperatures are likely every day through the weekend, all-time March temperatures are not expected.

Low clouds and patchy dense fog will continue along the coast to about 15 miles inland, most prominent in the overnight and morning hours but it's possible to even see areas of fog form in the afternoon. This trend will last through Wednesday.

Padres Opening Day is Thursday! You can expect temperatures in the mid-70s during the game and mostly sunny skies.

Minor warming for the second half of the week before things cool off by 5 to 15 degrees by next week, still above average, but not record heat. Starting Monday you can expect low to mid-70s at the coast, mid-70s to low-80s inland, mid-60s to low-70s in the mountains and low to mid-90s in the deserts.

There are hints that we may get a chance of rain as we head into April! Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team, San Diego's Most Accurate Forecast, for updates.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-78°

Inland: 80-87°

Mountains: 74-88°

Deserts: 95-97°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.