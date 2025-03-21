San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 20, 2025: Warm start to spring!

A warm start to spring with temperatures trending near to 5 degrees above average. It was cooler than yesterday by 5 to 10 degrees for the coast and valleys after the sea breeze returned, pushing the cooler coastal air onshore rather than the offshore winds we felt yesterday.

If headed to the beaches to enjoy the warm weather, be prepared for elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet and strong rip currents.

Minor day-to-day changes through the weekend keep things quite pleasant, with highs near 10 degrees above average, the biggest difference in the mountains. It will be slightly warmer tomorrow then a slight dip in temperatures on Saturday before a warming trend takes us 5 to 20 degrees above average Monday and Tuesday.

High pressure will expand early next week, which will push storms even farther north and bring a major warm-up to the county. Some areas will be near record highs on Monday and Tuesday with the best chance of breaking records in Vista, Ramona, Palomar Mountain and Campo.

By Monday, we'll see mid-70s at the coast, mid-80s inland, low to mid-70s in the mountains, and mid-90s in the deserts! These temperatures will be 5 to 20 degrees above average.

Temperatures will cool off for the second half of next week but there is some uncertainty on how much they cool off. Some weather models even bring a chance of showers by the weekend so stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we tracking this changing forecast.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 64-74°

Inland: 74-80°

Mountains: 64-76°

Deserts: 85-87°

