San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 20, 2024: Warm end to the week, then cold wet this weekend

A few showers fell in the mountains today with a slight chance for showers and even a pop-up thunderstorms until sunset. Low clouds and patchy fog will reform overnight into tomorrow morning and patchy dense fog may impact your morning commute. Clouds will clear to sunny skies with warm temperatures in the afternoon.

Friday will be our transition day with more clouds in the mix and a slight dip in temperatures ahead of a cold storm that arrives this weekend.

Temperatures plummet 10 to 20 degrees by Sunday with a chance of showers as early as Saturday afternoon, the best chance of rain across the county is Saturday night into Sunday, potentially lingering into Monday morning. Preliminary rainfall totals will average between .25 to .75", locally to 1.00".

Snow levels will hover near 5,000' which means a dusting of snow will be possible for the higher mountains of Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountain. Gusty winds will also target the mountains and deserts with west to southwest winds of 25 to 50mph, elsewhere we can expect winds of 15 to 30mph.

A few light showers look possible Tuesday morning as a storm passes by to the north with another chance Thursday morning. A stronger storm could bring more widespread rain and gusty winds for Easter weekend so be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we continue to track this active weather pattern.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 70-76°

Mountains: 60-74°

Deserts: 85-87°

