San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 19, 2026: Heat peaks Friday setting new records

The historic heat continued Thursday after Campo, Borrego Springs, Palomar Mountain, Lake Cuyamaca and Ramona hit all-time record high March earlier this week, tied or broke those records today. Tomorrow will be the hottest day for most of the county so we expect to break these records again. Escondido, El Cajon and Poway also set all-time March temperatures Thursday.

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Numerous daily record highs were also set on Thursday:Friday will be the hottest day of the week for most inland, mountain, and desert communities, trending mostly 20 to 30 degrees above average.

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Daily record highs will be set every day into early next week. Below are the daily and all-time record warm March temperatures I'm forecasting (all-time marked by **):

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We've also set several record high minimum temperatures this week as the nights and mornings remain relatively warm. Morning lows will be in the 60s for most of the county and even 70s for some desert locations.

A heat dome that is typical during the summer will be anchored over the west this week, leading to hot days and warm nights.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the coast and valleys until 8pm Friday for high temperatures in the mid-80s to low-90s away from the beaches, and mostly 90s a few miles from the beaches to the inland valleys, locally up to 100 degrees.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the mountains until 8pm Friday for high temperatures in the 80s above 5,000 feet and 90s below 4,500 feet.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the deserts until 8pm Saturday, for high temperatures between 100 and 110, and morning lows in the 60s and 70s.

Temperatures drop by 5 to 10 degrees this weekend. Despite the drop, it will still be 10 to 20 degrees above average, with several daily record highs expected into next week. Above normal temperatures are likely through the rest of March.

Click here to see records and averages into next week.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat: Extreme heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 73-88°

Inland: 90-100°

Mountains: 80-98°

Deserts: 106-110°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.