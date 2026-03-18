San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 17, 2026: It's never been this hot in March!

It has never been this hot in March since record keeping began in Ramona, Alpine and Kearny Mesa. While several areas were just a degree or two shy, including Poway, which was one degree shy of the record, which was just set last week!

ABC 10News

Several daily record highs were set today, including Chula Vista at 93, which is just two degrees shy of the all-time record high March temperature, El Cajon (97), Poway (98), La Mesa (95), Borrego Springs (99) and Palomar Mountain (79).

Tuesday will likely be the hottest day of the week at the immediate coast due to Santa Ana winds while the rest of the county will see even warmer temperatures the rest of the workweek. Friday will be the hottest day of the week for the mountains and deserts. Temperatures will be 15 to 30 degrees above average all week!

ABC 10News

Daily record highs will be set every day into early next week. Below are the daily and all-time record warm March temperatures I'm forecasting:

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

Several record high minimum temperatures are also likely this week as the nights and mornings will remain relatively warm. Several more all-time record warm March temperatures are also likely this week; in fact, some records may be set and broken several times this week, mostly likely in the mountains and deserts.

A heat dome that is typical during the summer will be anchored over the west this week, leading to hot days and warm nights. Morning lows will be in the 60s for most of the county and even 70s for some desert locations.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the coast and valleys until 8pm Friday for high temperatures mostly in the 80s at the immediate coast and 90s a few miles from the beaches to the inland valleys, locally up to 100 degrees.

The worst of the heat for the mountains and deserts will be the second half of the week when those all-time record March temperatures are expected.

A Heat Advisory for the mountains begins at 10am Wednesday until 8pm Friday for high temperatures between 80 and 97 degrees and morning lows in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

An Extreme Heat Warning for the deserts begins at 10am Wednesday, lasting until 8pm Saturday, for high temperatures between 100 and 110, and morning lows in the 60s and 70s.

Temperatures drop by 5 to 10 degrees this weekend, despite the drop, it will still be 10 to 20 degrees above average with several record highs expected! Above normal temperatures are likely through the rest of March.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat: Extreme heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 76-85°

Inland: 90-98°

Mountains: 80-93°

Deserts: 102-105°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.