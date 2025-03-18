San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 17, 2025: Spotty showers tonight, warmer week on tap

After a beautiful day, a fast-moving system will bring a chance of a few light showers tonight, along with gusty winds. The best chance of rain will be between 6pm and 8pm and totals, if any, will be light between .01" to .10", up to .20" in the mountains.

This system also brings gusty winds. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the mountains and deserts until 11am Tuesday for sustained westerly winds of 25 to 35mph and gusts of 45 to 60mph. Not as windy for the coast and valleys, but occasional gusts of 20 up to 30mph are possible.

Tuesday will be a touch cooler, with temperatures trending 3 to 9 degrees cooler than average. Early morning clouds will give way to sunny skies.

On Wednesday, temperatures will go from below average to above average for the coast and valleys, reaching the low-70s along the coast and mid-70s inland. Near to slightly below average still in the mountains and deserts, in the mid-50s in the mountains and mid-70s in the deserts with warmer weather on tap the rest of the week there.

The storm track will be trending farther north this week, but as each storm passes, it will bring small changes here. The first passing storm will bring a slight dip in temperatures on Thursday and then again on Saturday. High pressure will build stronger Sunday into early next week, which will push storms even farther north and bring a major warm-up to the county.

By Monday, we'll see mid-70s at the coast, low to potentially mid-80s inland, low-70s in the mountains, and around 90 in the deserts!

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 58-63°

Inland: 59-65°

Mountains: 48-59°

Deserts: 73-76°

