San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 16, 2026: Extreme heat all week

A dangerous and early-season heat wave will impact all of San Diego this week as temperatures soar 15 to nearly 30 degrees above average!

Record highs were set on Monday in Ramona (89°) and Alpine (90°) while records were tied in Poway (92°) and La Mesa (88°).

Daily record highs will be set every day through potentially Sunday. Below are the record highs I'm forecasting on Tuesday.

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Several record high minimum temperatures are also likely this week as the nights and mornings will remain relatively warm. On top of daily records, all-time record warm March temperatures are also likely this week. Some records may be set and broken several times this week, mostly likely in the mountains and deserts.

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A heat dome that is typical during the summer will be anchored over the west this week, leading to hot days and warm nights. Morning lows will be in the 60s for most of the county and even 70s for some desert locations.

Tuesday may be the hottest day for the coast and valleys as weak offshore winds will accompany the heat dome. That said, even if Tuesday is the hottest day, it will only be by 1 to 5 degrees that it's hotter as the extreme heat lasts all week.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the coast and valleys until 8pm Friday for high temperatures mostly in the 80s at the immediate coast and 90s a few miles from the beaches to the inland valleys, locally up to 100 degrees.

The worst of the heat for the mountains and deserts will be the second half of the week when those all-time record March temperatures are expected.

A Heat Advisory for the mountains begins at 10am Wednesday until 8pm Friday for high temperatures between 80 and 97 degrees and morning lows in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

An Extreme Heat Warning for the deserts begins at 10am Wednesday, lasting until 8pm Saturday, for high temperatures between 100 and 110, and morning lows in the 60s and 70s.

Temperatures drop by 5 to 10 degrees this weekend, despite the drop, it will still be 10 to 20 degrees above average! Above normal temperatures are expected through the rest of March.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat: Extreme heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage. Also, prune and trim trees and shrubs to make a defensible space around your home.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 76-90°

Inland: 90-99°

Mountains: 73-90°

Deserts: 98-101°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.