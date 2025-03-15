San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 14, 2025: Showers tonight, dry & warmer weekend

Scattered, mostly light showers will continue tonight with the best chance through 7pm, likely leading to a slow evening commute. Additional rainfall will average between .10 to .35" for most of the county with little to no rain in the deserts.

Snow levels will hover between 4,000 to 4,500' into tonight where we may see up to 2" of additional wet snow for the higher mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10pm for the chance of snow and gusty westerly winds of 40 to 60mph. Travel through the mountains may be hazardous into Friday, if traveling there, carry chains.

Click here to see rainfall totals where you live.

Gusty winds continue across the county tonight with westerly gusts of 20 to 25 for the coast and valleys while the deserts will see gusts of 40 to 60mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the deserts until 2am. Winds will taper off through the day tomorrow in the mountains and deserts.

We dry out just in time for the weekend with a quick warm-up on tap when we'll see 70s for the inland areas by Sunday, near 60 in the mountains and near 80 in the deserts, while the coast will be in the 60s.

A weaker storm will bring another chance of showers Monday evening into early Tuesday morning. Things dry out and warm up again by Wednesday, with sunshine returning, turning even warmer as spring begins on Thursday. There may be a few more chances of light rain before the end of the month but it does look like the main storm track will stay farther north.

This rain is putting a dent in our drought conditions; earlier this month, San Diego's deficit was at 6"; it is now down to 4.15". San Diego remains at level three drought or Extreme Drought.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 60-66°

Inland: 60-67°

Mountains: 47-59°

Deserts: 70-74°

