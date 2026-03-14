San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 13, 2026: Not as hot this weekend, hotter next week

It was another record hot day on Friday as temperatures soared 15 to 25 degrees above normal!

ABC 10News

ABC 10News

A Heat Advisory will end at 8pm Friday for the coast and valleys. Temperatures plummet 10 to nearly 20 degrees Saturday, but despite the drop, it will still be 5 to 15 degrees above average. Don't expect much change in the deserts this weekend, remaining in the 90s.

Briefly cooler this weekend as high pressure weakens and the sea-breeze returns. Expect more clouds on Saturday with patchy morning fog for the coast and valleys. Areas of fog are expected again by Sunday morning, with more sunshine during the day.

It will be even warmer next week, with a stronger ridge of high pressure bringing another round of record heat. Not only are we expecting several daily record-high temperatures, but we may also see some all-time record-warm March temperatures. Get this, we may reach all-time record warm temperatures as early as Tuesday and possibly set new ones on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as temperatures continue to climb.

This is just weeks after setting all-time record warm February temperatures in parts of the county.

ABC 10News

The warm weather is likely to stick around through the end of the month. Feeling more like summer even though we're in the final days of winter! Spring begins on Friday, March 20th, with the Spring Equinox happening at 7:46am.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 67-75°

Inland: 76-85°

Mountains: 68-81°

Deserts: 93-96°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.