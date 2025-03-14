San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 13, 2025: Wet weather continues Friday

Storm two this week dumped heavy rain and snow, bringing strong winds and small hail to the county. While the worst of the rain and snow has moved out, a few showers will continue into this evening. Rainfall totals have ranged between 1 to 2 inches for most of the county this week.

Click here to see rainfall totals where you live.

A passing warm front will bring more rain, snow, and wind tomorrow, but not as crazy as today. Expect scattered mostly light to moderate showers with the best chance between 10am to 4pm.

Additional rainfall through Friday will average between .25 to .50" for most of the county, but little rain in the deserts.

Snow levels will start the day tomorrow between 3,500' to 4,000', climbing to 5,000' by the afternoon as the warm front moves through. We may see an additional 1 to 4" of snow through tomorrow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is set to expire at 11pm today in the mountains. Travel through the mountains may be hazardous into Friday, if traveling there, carry chains.

Winds will taper off late tonight for most of the county. The Wind Advisory in the deserts has been extended until 5am Friday for westerly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts to 55mph. Winds pick up again tomorrow, but not nearly as strong as today. Gust of 15 to 25mph will be possible for the coast and valleys and 40 to 50mph in the mountains and deserts.

We dry out just in time for the weekend with a quick warm-up on tap when we'll see 70s for the inland areas by Sunday, near 60 in the mountains and near 80 in the deserts, while the coast will be in the 60s.

A weaker storm will bring another chance of showers Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Things dry out and warm up again by Wednesday, with sunshine returning, turning even warmer as spring begins on Thursday.

This rain is putting a dent in our drought conditions; earlier this month, San Diego's deficit was at 6"; it is now down to 4.12". The latest U. S. Drought Monitor released today shows no change to San Diego's drought, we remain at level three drought, or Extreme Drought.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 56-61°

Inland: 52-59°

Mountains: 37-49°

Deserts: 60-63°

