San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 12, 2026: Record heat hits San Diego!

It was a record hot Thursday as temperatures soared 15 to 25 degrees above normal nearly everywhere in the county. Poway soared to 99 degrees, that's the first time we've been that hot in March since record keeping began! Temperatures were up to 25 degrees warmer than Wednesday.

Just as hot Friday with several more record highs likely falling.

A Heat Advisory is in effect from until 8pm Friday for the coast and valleys. Expect mid-70s to mid-80s at the coast, and upper-80s to mid-90s inland.

High pressure with weak Santa Ana winds will be responsible for the heat through Friday. 5 to 10 degrees cooler this weekend from the coast to the mountains as high pressure weakens and the sea-breeze returns.

Despite the drop, temperatures will remain 10 to 15 degrees above average. Expect low to mid-70s at the coast, low to mid-80s inland, low to mid-70s in the mountains while little change is expected in the deserts staying in the mid-90s.

It will be even warmer next week, with a stronger ridge of high pressure bringing another round of record heat. Not only are we expecting several daily record high temperatures, but possibly some all-time record warm March temperatures.

This is just weeks after setting all-time record warm February temperatures in parts of the county.

The warm weather is likely to stick around well into March, as the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above-normal temperatures through March 25.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 75-85°

Inland: 88-96°

Mountains: 76-89°

Deserts: 96-98°

