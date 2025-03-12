San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 11, 2025: Wet evening commute, Heavier rain Thursday

Widespread rain will continue to impact the county through the evening commute with ponding on the roadways, heavy rain at times, a slight chance of thunderstorms and small hail. The rain will become less widespread between 8 and 9pm.

Rainfall totals with storm one will average between .25 to .75" for the coast and valleys, .50 to 1.00" in the mountains and less than .20" in the deserts.

Click here to see rainfall totals where you live.

Snow levels will remain high with this storm, above 5,500 to 6,000' which means we'll mostly see rain the mountains.

Gusty winds accompany this storm; we've seen a few southerly gusts over 30mph from the coast to the mountains. A few gusts may reach up to 45mph in the mountains and deserts through this evening.

Wednesday will be a drier day but will remain unsettled, with a few isolated showers possible.

Storm two will be much stronger with widespread heavy rain, and also much colder with lower snow levels. The worst of the rain on Thursday will be early in the morning, starting around 4am along the coast and spread inland with impactful rain for the morning commute. If you can pick a day to work from home, Thursday would be a good day to avoid being on the roads.

Flooding will be more of a concern Thursday, with a Flood Watch from the coast to the mountains from 10pm Wednesday until 6pm Thursday. The San Diego River may flood along with other areas in the county as heavy rain moves in. This storm looks very similar to last Thursday's storm, with similar impacts.

Rainfall totals for storm two will be higher, averaging between .75 to 1.50" for the coast and valleys, 1 to 3" in the mountains and less than .50" in the deserts.

Snow levels will plummet between 3,500' to 4,000' by 6/7am Thursday, which is about as low as they got last week, so expect similar conditions. The higher mountains of Palomar Mountain, Mt. Laguna, and Lookout Mountain may receive 3 to 10" of snow while areas above 4,000' will likely get 1 to 3" of snow, which includes Julian and Ranchita. A light dusting of snow will even be possible for Pine Valley, Descanso, Warner Springs and maybe even the deserts, though it won't stick around for long.

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect in the mountains from 11am Thursday until noon Friday for the snow expected as well as gusts of 45 to 70mph. Travel through the mountains will be hazardous Thursday into Friday and should be avoided if possible, but if you must, carry chains.

Winds will build overnight Wednesday into Thursday with westerly gusts of 20 to 35mph for the coast and valleys. Stronger winds in the deserts where a Wind Advisory will be in effect from 7pm Wednesday until 5am Friday for westerly sustained winds of 20 to 35mph and gusts of 45 to 60mph in the deserts.

Isolated showers continue Friday before we dry out and warm up for the weekend. A weaker storm will bring another chance of rain Monday into Tuesday next week.

While this rain will help put a dent in our drought conditions, it won't clear us out completely. Our deficit is over 5", and we remain at level three drought, or Extreme Drought.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 58-64°

Inland: 58-67°

Mountains: 45-57°

Deserts: 70-74°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.