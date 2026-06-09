San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 9, 2026: Warming up the rest of the week

Warmer weather is moving in for the rest of the week, with Friday through Sunday the warmest days, 3 to 10 degrees above average.

As high pressure from the Pacific builds over the west, temperatures will warm into the mid-70s at the coast, mid-80s to low-90s inland and in the mountains, and around 110 degrees in the deserts.

The marine layer will be shallower this week, so it won't extend as far inland. While most areas will clear quickly to sunny skies, patchy low clouds may linger at some beaches into the afternoon.

On top of the heat, humidity will also rise from Friday through Sunday as subtropical moisture spreads into San Diego County. The deserts have the best chance for higher humidity, making those 110-degree temperatures feel even more uncomfortable. High clouds will spread across the county as early as Thursday afternoon through at least Saturday, and while rain isn't likely, it's not completely out of the question.

With warmer days and higher humidity, overnight temperatures will also warm. While daily record highs don't look likely, we may set some record-high minimum temperatures. Most of the county will only cool into the mid-60s by sunrise, with 70s in the deserts.

If headed to the beaches to beat the heat, be prepared for elevated surf and strong rip currents. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until 5pm Thursday for waves of 4 to 7 feet and sets to 9 feet.

A storm will move into the Northwest next week, pushing the humid air farther east. It also won't be as warm, with temperatures dropping back near average and the marine layer will spread farther inland.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-77°

Inland: 78-87°

Mountains: 84-91°

Deserts: 105-108°

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