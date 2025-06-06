San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 6, 2025: Better clearing this weekend

Another day stuck under the clouds for most coast and valley areas. Saturday will bring better clearing inland, though stubborn clouds will linger closer to the coast. Sunday will see even better and faster clearing and more sunshine, even for coastal communities.

Sprinkles to patchy drizzle will be possible again overnight into tomorrow morning.

Expect gradual warming, a few degrees each day, into early next week. Temperatures will be near to 8 degrees above average Sunday through Wednesday, with Tuesday likely the warmest day by just a couple of degrees.

A deepening marine layer is expected for the second half of next week, bringing slow and uneven clearing and cooler temperatures.

Saturday's Highs:

Coast: 66-72°

Inland: 73-80°

Mountains: 77-86°

Deserts: 101-104°

