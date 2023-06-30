San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 30, 2023: Warming up this holiday weekend!

The marine layer will give way to sunny skies today with most areas sunny by mid to late morning though stubborn clouds will linger near some beaches into the afternoon. Slightly warmer today with continued warming into the weekend.

A pattern shift starts today as high pressure builds over the west. Temperatures will warm 5 to 10 degrees above average this weekend with warm weather lasting through the Fourth of July.

The hottest temperatures will be Saturday through Monday; expect mid-80s to mid-90s inland with the farther inland spots the hotter ones, mostly 90s in the mountains with 100s in areas like Campo and Warner Springs where a Heat Advisory is in effect Saturday through Monday, during the same time an Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for the deserts for highs between 112 to 118 degrees and warm overnight temperatures providing little relief. Meanwhile, it will remain comfortable along the coast in the 70s.

A shallower marine layer this weekend will also lead to faster clearing and more sunshine, though a few days will see clouds hugging the coastline into the afternoon. Clouds are not expected to impede any fireworks shows this weekend through Independence Day with mild conditions at night! Have a happy and safe Fourth of July holiday weekend!

It will remain warm into next week but the worst of the heat will end after Monday with greater cooling by the end of the week.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat this Summer:

Excessive heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people that work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 68-75°

Inland: 85-93°

Mountains: 86-97°

Deserts: 110-113°

