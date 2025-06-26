San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 26, 2025: Faster clearing this weekend

Stubborn clouds lingered at some beaches today, while sunny skies prevailed elsewhere. Expect similar conditions Friday with morning clouds and patchy fog giving way to sunny skies for most areas by mid to late morning, and slow and potentially limited clearing at some beaches.

This weekend we'll have a shallower marine layer, not reaching as far inland, with faster clearing to sunny skies. Temperatures will be slightly warmer this weekend, still trending near average for most of the county.

The deserts will feel the worst of the heat Sunday through Tuesday with highs reaching between 110 and 114 degrees.

This weekend expect low to mid-70s at the coast, mid-80s to low-90s inland and low to mid-80s in the mountains.

This weather pattern continues into next week with morning clouds giving way to sunny skies and warm days.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 69-78°

Inland: 78-89°

Mountains: 79-91°

Deserts: 105-108°

