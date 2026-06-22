San Diego's Weather Forecast for June 22, 2026: Turning up the heat and humidity

Patchy marine layer clouds for the coast and valleys into Tuesday morning. Those clouds will clear and be replaced by clouds building into the afternoon from the south as monsoon moisture surges in.

High pressure coupled with the monsoon flow will bring warmer and muggier days through Wednesday. Temperatures will top out near to 5 degrees above average, while the higher humidity will make things feel warmer.

There is a slight chance of sprinkles, a stray shower, or even a lightning strike in the mountains through midweek.

If headed to the beaches, be prepared for elevated surf with a Beach Hazards Statement in effect from 10am Tuesday until 10pm Thursday for waves of 4 to 6 feet and strong rip currents.

Through Friday you can expect 70s at the coast, 80s inland and in the mountains and between 105 to 111 in the deserts.

Humidity will taper off starting Thursday, though the marine layer will keep things a little muggier along the coast.

A storm will move into the Northwest this weekend, bringing a cooling trend locally. We'll see 70s across most of the county this weekend, with temperatures dropping closer to 100 in the deserts. The marine layer will also spread farther inland and take longer to clear.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-76°

Inland: 75-87°

Mountains: 85-94°

Deserts: 107-110°

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